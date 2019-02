KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, his deputy Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim and two other senior police officers will call it a day this year.

Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najimuddin will be the first to leave the force. He retires on March 15 and will be followed two days later by Noor Rashid.

Narcotics Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh will retire in April followed by Mohamad Fuzi in May.

The retirement plan was part of police procedure, Noor Rashid told reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the police counsellor colloquial programme at the police college here today.

“We are retiring, not resigning,” he added. “We have done enough to make sure that security and public order in the country is preserved. When our time is up, we have to leave the force.”

Noor Rashid was originally scheduled to retire last year but his the service period was extended by a year.

In another development, Noor Rashid said police would look into the report lodged by the Pas youth wing on Wednesday claiming that the DAP received funds from foreign sources allegedly with an agenda to undermine the sovereignty of the country.

Federal Territory PAS Youth leader Ubaid Abd Akla who filed the report on behalf of Federal Territory PAS at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters , cited US-based International Republican Institute chief Daniel Twining who claimed that his organization funded Pakatan Harapan parties during 14th general elections.