IGP: Police to strike hard over threats against Penang CPO

KUALA LUMPUR: PDRM takes the letter of criminal intimidation against Penang police chief seriously and operations involving the CID, Commercial CID and Narcotics CID are actively underway to track down the suspects involved said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said the warning letter received by Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin recently contained six pieces of ‘hell money’ banknotes and a warning for police.

Revealing the matter, he said the warning letter also asked the Penang police contingent to stop aggressive actions against the syndicate of unlicensed moneylenders in the state.

Acryl Sani said Khaw received the warning letter and criminal threats on June 1 through Pos Malaysia.

“A police report has been made regarding the letter addressed to the Penang police chief, Penang police contingent headquarters and the police are now actively tracking the suspects believed to be involved.

“The investigation is being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Division, North East district police headquarters under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation through an anonymous communication.

“PDRM will not compromise and will take tough action against any party that tries to threaten PDRM officers in carrying out their duty to fight against illegal activities and crime in this country,“ he said.

Last Saturday, Khaw described the threats he received from suspected loanshark syndicate as normal and police faced such intimidation in carrying out their crime-fighting duties.

According to him, he will not submit to threats by any illegal syndicate against him.-Bernama