IGP: Police to wait for Home Ministry’s guidelines on firecrackers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is waiting for policy and guidelines from the Home Affairs Ministry (KDN) in connection the authorisation of burning activities as well as the sale of fireworks and firecrackers.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the police will adhere to whatever guidelines and policies set by the ministry following the implementation of the matter in order to ensure public safety.

“I recently heard about it and am awaiting KDN policy following the implementation of the matter,“ he said at the ‘Hiking Polis Diraja Malaysia Bersama Komuniti Peringkat Polis Kontinjen Kuala Lumpur’ event at Taman Persekutuan Bukit Kiara here today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the burning and selling fireworks and firecrackers in the country will soon be allowed, subject to new regulations and guidelines to be issued.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming was reported to have said the matter was agreed in a Cabinet meeting two days ago, as one of the measures that can increase the country’s revenue, and that the government will control its sales activities.

Meanwhile, regarding the event which involved about 200 participants comprising police personnel as well as the local community of Bukit Kiara and representatives of the surrounding residents, Acryl Sani said it was their initiative to strengthen relations with the community.

On the incident of a woman not being allowed to enter a police station because she did not comply with the dress code, he said the dress code when dealing in government offices should be followed but flexibility was given in case of an emergency.

He said in the instructions of the Chief Secretary to the Government, there are indeed instructions regarding the dress code when dealing in government offices, but the head of each department or agency has the discretion to determine the form of dress code that will be implemented.

Meanwhile, also present at the Bukit Kiara event were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim. - Bernama