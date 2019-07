KUALA LUMPUR: The police will not tolerate intimidation by any of its personnel, said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

“Under my watch, I won’t allow intimidation,” he told reporters after attending the Hari Raya open house at Police Training Centre (Pulapol) today.

Abdul Hamid was commenting to an incident where two activists alleged they were intimidated by a Special Branch officer during questioning last month.

The activists, one with the Kuala Lumpur Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) and the other from Universiti Malaya’s (UM) student body, had claimed they were intimidated over events held in solidarity with Hong Kong demonstrators objecting to a proposed extradition law there.

It was reported that KLSCAH Youth chief Siah Kwong Liang and outgoing UM Association of New Youth (Umany) president Wong Yan Ke were summoned separately by police.

Siah had said the police asked him for his views on China and the Communist Party of China, among others, before an officer named ‘Tuan Tan’ joined.

“He told me: ‘The Special Branch has vast powers. I can send a letter to the Registrar of Societies to disband your society’.

“’I can call your employer and ask if they still want you to work for them. We can even influence your studies. You can’t graduate and get a job’,” Siah claimed in a news report recently.

Abdul Hamid said that he would not allow this to happen especially with Special Branch personnel.

“I will check on this and will act. I am going to summon that particular personnel,“ he added.