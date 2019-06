KUALA LUMPUR: Incensed for defying his orders, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador issued another warning today to certain senior police officers who had compelled their subordinates to seek funds through unethical means to bear the expenses for their private Hari Raya events.

Abdul Hamid had warned his officers last month to refrain from what he described as a shameful and despicable practice but a number of them have turned a deaf ear to the advice.

Certain police officers continued ordering their surbodinates to gather funds supposedly for the purposes of holding Hari Raya parties.

In a directive issued by Abdul Hamid to all state police chiefs which was leaked and went viral on social media today, the top cop said he found certain senior officers including district police chiefs have defied his warnings to end the condemned act.

“What is even more disgusting is there are several officers who had claimed the funds are being raised for the poor or less fortunate.

“Once again, I warn such acts be ceased immediately before the consequences befall those who are involved.

“Stern action will be taken against them.

“Do not pawn your honour and that of the police force with such shameless acts of corruption and power abuse,” he said.

In a similar message last month to his personnel sighted by theSun, Abdul Hamid had cautioned his men to put an end to the “culture” of seeking “external” funds for Hari Raya celebrations, adding that such events should be modest and need not be held at a grand scale.

He also said that personnel who are on leave during Hari Raya should spend time with their families or visit the graves of their late parents on the first day of Hari Raya, instead of with their police superiors.