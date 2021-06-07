IHH’s laboratory arm receive accreditation from CAP

KUALA LUMPUR: IHH Healthcare Malaysia’s laboratory arm, Pantai Premier Pathology, is one of only two laboratories in Malaysia to receive an accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

The honour goes to its Cytogenetics and Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory that specialises in Molecular Oncology, Cytogenetics and Molecular Infectious Disease, IHH said in a statement today.

“CAP, through its expert teams of multi-disciplinary laboratory professionals, conducted a detailed and customised evaluation which attests that test results and patient diagnoses from Pantai Premier Pathology are highly accurate.

“With this accreditation, Pantai Premier Pathology will be able to receive samples from Singapore, Brunei, the Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia and Vietnam for processing, testing and analysis.

“These countries, among others, require a laboratory to be accredited by CAP for highest quality assurance prior to any collaborations,” it said.

Chief executive officer Jean-François Naa said the accreditation from CAP puts Pantai Premier Pathology on par with some of the world’s best laboratories.

“The laboratory has state-of-the-art technology such as an OncoBEAM liquid biopsy system which improves the diagnosis of oncology patients to provide accurate therapy and better clinical outcomes, and the capability to customise molecular testing for personalised cancer treatment,” he added.

