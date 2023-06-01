IKATAN moves to Bukit Bintang City Centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Four years into its inception, Pertubuhan Ikatan Komuniti Selamat (Alliance For A Safe Community) moved another step forward.

IKATAN, as it is fondly known, has moved to a new office in Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC). Located on the 10th floor at Menara The Stride, this new office will take IKATAN to another level of commitment in delivering safety awareness as well as welfare assistance to the communities.

More activities are expected to be carried out in the coming year(s).

Having an office at a strategic location such as BBCC will enable IKATAN to operate more effectively and effectively. We expect more members to get involved with our future activities as we strive to reach out to the communities.

IKATAN’s Training and Consultancy (T&C) Committee will take full advantage of Menara The Stride. The brand-new training centre provides a more conducive and comfortable environment, equipped with a full suite of training aids and easily adaptable to the different seating arrangements. The T&C team is already gearing up all the preparation for its comprehensive road map.

The official opening of the IKATAN OFFICE @ MENARA THE STRIDE was held on the 31st December 2022, at 10-09, Menara The Stride, Bukit Bintang City Centre, to herald in the new year 2023.

It was attended by IKATAN Chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye and all Exco Members, as well as those who had contributed to the fund-raising for the purpose.

In his opening remarks, Lee described the new office as a new milestone for IKATAN in its journey to work towards a safety culture in the country. He called on all members to reaffirm their commitment to helping realise the aims and objectives of IKATAN.