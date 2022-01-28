Ikatan raises RM117,000 with inaugural golf challenge

PETALING JAYA: It is a great day when you get to have fun and raise funds for a good cause at the same time.

A total of 128 amateur golfers did that at the inaugural Alliance of Safety Community (Ikatan) Golf Challenge at the Tropicana Golf and Country Club here on Jan 25.

They helped to contribute RM117,000 for Ikatan to embark on several campaigns lined up this year to raise awareness on occupational safety and health.

“As an NGO aimed at promoting and raising public awareness of health and safety, Ikatan has been reaching out to the community by providing advice and support to fellow Malaysians,” the event’s organising chairman Datuk Dr Teh Tai Yong said.

“The fund would be utilised for charitable purposes and to advance the objectives of Ikatan, that is to communitise values of health and safety culture at all levels of society, and to assist the community in resolving these issues.”

Ikatan Head of Publicity, Elize Lee, was surprised by the turnout and the golfers were already asking if there is a similar event planned this year.

“We would like to thank all golfers and sponsors for making this event so successful,” she said. “We were caught by surprise ourselves. In fact, we have lined up a few charity and community programmes prior to this event.”

The Ikatan exco will finalise its line-up of events after the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Lee thanked Tropicana Golf and Country Resort for the special rates for holding the golf challenge.

“Sendok Group sponsored a Pure Electric Van for hole-in-one prize,” Lee said.”We are also grateful to those who took up the gold and bronze flights and other means of sponsorships.

“They are MyBrush, B&G Capital Resources, Citi Life Real Estate, WWRC Malaysia, EBARA Pumps M’sia, Asia Roofing Industries, Fire Fighters, and Top Glove.”

Meanwhile, competition on the course was stiff as Amir Benno from Sandakan emerged champion with a score of 39 points, edging Sallehhudin Mohd Emran and Datuk Edwin Khoo into second and third places with 38 points on countback respectively.