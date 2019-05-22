Illegal landfill at Jalan Pajam-Nilai-Salak causes air pollution

SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan Department of Environment (DOE) has detected an illegal domestic waste landfill at Jalan Pajam-Nilai-Salak towards Jalan Utama Garden Hills Residences in Nilai near here causing air pollution in the area.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said a notice of order under Section 31 and 37 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 was issued.

“These instructions include requiring the premises to carry out cleaning work and removing the trash to the landfills approved by the local authorities within a week,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the case was also referred to the National Solid Waste Management Department and SWCorp. — Bernama