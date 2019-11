MIRI: An illegal Bangladeshi who escaped from the Bekenu Immigration Detention Depot on Wednesday was rearrested yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the illegal, who was only known as Hossain, was rearrested at 3.43pm by the Immigration Department of Malaysia after a public tip off.

‘’The department had handed over the suspect to the police for remand today and the case is being investigated under Section 224 of the Penal Code,’’ he said in a statement here this evening.

According to local media reports prior to this, the 39-year-old suspect had escaped at 7.40am on Wednesday by using his shirt to get over the barbed wire fence.

The suspect was reported to have fled stark naked to the area behind the depot. - Bernama