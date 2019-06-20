Illegally logged timber worth RM282,500 seized

SIBU: Some 90 logs worth about RM282,500, believed to be from illegal logging activities, were seized in a joint operation by the authorities in Bintangor yesterday.

Acting on a public tip-off, the team raided a pond in Jalan Narasit at 10am and seized the logs, said General Operations Force (PGA) 10th battalion commander Supt Sanudin Md Isa.

The operation was conducted by the PGA 10th battalion in Sibu in collaboration with the Sarawak Forestry Corporation and the State Security and Enforcement Unit, he told a press conference here today.

They also seized an excavator and arrested a 37-year-old local man when he could not provide documents on logging activities there, he said.

The case is being investigated under the Sarawak Forest Ordinance 2015. All seized items have been handed over to the Forestry Department in Sibu for further action. — Bernama