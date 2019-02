PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department detained 49 illegal immigrants working in a plastic factory in an operation at the industrial area in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor, yesterday.

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the immigrants, who hailed from Indonesia, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka, were picked up after they failed to produce valid working permits during inspections at 11am.

They were among 187 local and foreign workers screened during the department’s raid on the factory.

“Among their offences were having no identification document, overstaying and other offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Passport Act 1966,“ he said in a statement here today.

All detainees have been taken to the Immigration Detention Depot in Bukit Jalil for further action. — Bernama