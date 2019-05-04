Immigration Dept foils cross border migrant smuggling operation

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department foiled a cross-border migrant smuggling syndicate in an operation at a luxury condominium in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud in a statement said the syndicate used a neighbouring country as transit before smuggling the migrants into Malaysia.

The raiding team detained three Bangladeshi men in their 30s including the mastermind at the condominium.

“The team also found 17 Bangladeshi men aged between 25 and 35 in another unit at a separate block. Initial investigations found that the migrants entered the transit country on April 24 and were smuggled into Malaysia through Tanjung Sepat waters in stages,” he said.

He said the migrants were charged a payment of RM11,000 to RM15,000 each. — Bernama