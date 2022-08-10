Immigration Dept raids illegal immigrants living in three-storey container

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department raided a three-storey container that was turned into living quarters for illegal immigrants in an operation in Brickfields, near here, last Saturday.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said a team of Immigration officers inspected a total of 294 foreigners from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan and Nepal during the 11.30 pm raid and detained 59 illegal immigrants.

“Among the offences that they committed were overstaying, having no valid documents or passports and rejected participants of the Recalibration Programme,“ he said in a statement today.

Khairul Dzaimee said on the same day, a team of officers raided a private party in Bukit Bintang organised by locals with foreign guests at 9.30 pm, adding that 171 individuals were inspected and 25 people were arrested for not having valid documents, having expired passes and misusing passes.

“Investigations revealed that each guest was charged an entrance fee of RM150 which was paid online and they were informed about the party location on the event day to avoid detection by the authorities.

“The organiser served liquor and provided inappropriate entertainment for the guests and the performers and guests were foreigners holding foreign student passes,“ he said.

He said the department had given notices to several local individuals including the party organiser to provide their statements.

A total of 84 illegal immigrants aged between 20 and 50 years old arrested during the separate raids were taken to the Putrajaya Immigration Headquarters for further actions, adding that the case was being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963, he said. - Bernama