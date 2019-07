ALOR STAR: The Immigration Department of Kedah detained nine illegals of various nationalities in Ops Bersepadu which was conducted in Pokok Sena, here, yesterday.

Its director Zuhair Jamaludin said that the operation was carried out due to public complaints and intelligence by 11 Immigration personnel from 6 to 7.36 pm.

‘’Twenty-eight people were inspected, and of the total, nine were detained, comprising an Indonesian man, a Bangladeshi man and two Thai men and five women, aged 31 to 50 years. Two Malaysian had also been issued witness summonses to help in investigations,’’ he said in a statement.

He said that the illegals were detained under Section 6(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155), Section 15(1)(c) of the same act, namely, for overstaying and Article 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for abusing social visit passes or work passes.

All were committed to the Immigration lock-up, at the Ministry of Home Affairs Building, here, for further investigation before being sent to the Belantik Immigration Depot, in Sik. — Bernama