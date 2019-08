BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The government gives its assurance that livestock which are imported to be sacrificed on Hari Raya Aidiladha are free from foot-and-mouth diseases (FMD).

Deputy Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin said this was because all the animals such as cows, buffaloes and goats had undergone the quarantine process before being confirmed free of FMD to be sold or distributed in the country.

He said that the government would not compromise in the business of importing livestock or agriculture produce into the country to avoid any proliferation of contagious diseases which could adversely affect the economy.

“Cattle undergoing the import process are free from any diseases, for example cows from Thailand will be quarantined for 14 days, they are quarantined again for 14 days upon entering Malaysia. This is to ensure no FMD.

“The Veterinary Service Department will treat any of the animals detected with FMD until they are genuinely disease-free,“ he said after visiting the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Kayu Hitam here today.

Meanwhile, Tze Tzin said that MAQIS had seized 3.9 metric tonnes of pork and pork products which were attempted to be smuggled into the country via the Malaysian border entry gates from January to July nationwide. — Bernama