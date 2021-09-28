Improve facilities and quality of education -MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to improve facilities and quality of education in the country were among the issues raised by government and opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) during the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

In his debate, Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibut) (pix) suggested that the government immediately improve infrastructure in dilapidated schools and also in the rural areas, especially in Sarawak, so that safety of students is given priority.

This includes relocating schools located along river banks to higher grounds to ensure students do not face the risk of soil erosion and deadly floods.

The question on education was also raised by Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit), who expressed his hope that every school can be equipped with high-speed internet coverage through the Digital Education Plan under the 12MP.

He added that internet coverage at schools should not be limited, and its usage capacity should be increased so that students can enjoy the facility simultaneously without any drop in its speed.

“Improving the country’s education system is a leap forward for Malaysia to transform into a high-income nation and create talent development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tony Pua (PH-Damansara) suggested that the government overhaul the basics and mindset in implementing the national education plan in line with the desire to develop future talent.

He said the government, especially the Education Ministry, should focus on producing quality young talents, instead of just paying attention to quantitative matters such as examination result statistics or the number of university admissions.

He also suggested the government revamp the teachers’ recruitment policy so that eligible applicants with excellent qualifications will join the profession.

“In a developed country like Singapore, a large number of government scholarship recipients yearly would become teachers at secondary schools. Many others will be absorbed into the civil service.

“But in Malaysia, Public Service Department (PSD) scholarship holders are mostly exempted from the need to serve as teachers or in the civil service.

Nga Kor Ming (PH-Teluk Intan), who also participated in the debate session, said the 12MP, among others, should focus on the creation of employment opportunities based on skill syllabus and knowledge to meet the job market demand.

“We need a competency-based syllabus on knowledge, skill, development and mastering the skills given that the country’s unemployment rate exceeds 4.8 per cent,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit again tomorrow.- Bernama