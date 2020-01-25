Incoming international passengers, flight crew screened for coronavirus at airports: MAHB

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has been working closely with the Health Ministry to screen international passengers at its gateway airports across the country in light of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

As the airport operator, MAHB along with the relevant agencies and airlines have taken extra measures to ensure the risk of exposure is minimised for the safety of everyone, especially the passengers and staff working at the terminal.

“We would like to reassure everyone that we are taking this outbreak seriously and we will not compromise the well-being of our stakeholders,“ it said in a statement today.

One of the measures taken by the ministry and supported by MAHB is conducting thermal screening for passengers and flight crews arriving from China.

“We have allocated special medical bays for quarantine purposes at the arrival gates to cater to any passengers who are exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

“Apart from that, we have reassigned the arrival gates for the incoming flights from China to be nearer to the medical bay to expedite the quarantine procedure and minimise the risk of exposure to a wider crowd,“ said MAHB.

Earlier, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad told reporters that three people who were among eight Chinese nationals placed under quarantine in Johor Baru, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as the Wuhan coronavirus.

The three are now under isolation at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

MAHB said its airline partners are making the necessary announcements to their passengers on board and distributing a Health Alert Card (HAC) issued by the ministry for passengers to declare their current state of health.

The HAC is also distributed at the immigration counters.

Those having a fever or cough or facing difficulties in breathing will be immediately brought to the nearest hospital upon arrival.

“The Airport has provided masks and hand sanitisers for staff to use and placed strategically across the terminal.

“Malaysia Airports would like to remind the travelling public to be safe and responsible by wearing a mask at all times and to use hand sanitizer to maintain maximum hygiene during this outbreak,“ added MAHB. — Bernama