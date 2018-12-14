Increase in flood evacuees in Kuantan

KUANTAN: The number of flood victims at the seven relief centres in the Kuantan district has increased to 435 people, involving 110 families, as at 8 am today, from 335 people last night.,

Pahang Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Col (PA) Zainal Yusof, in a statement here today, said 128 of the evacuees, from 33 families, were being accommodated at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Cherating, followed by 77 people (18 families) at SK Kempadang and SK Sg Karang (64 people from 21 families).

The others are at SK Beserah (63 people from 17 families), SK Sungai Isap Murni (47 people from nine families), Dewan Orang Ramai Balok (31 people from five families) and SK Sungai Ular (25 people from seven families, he added. — Bernama