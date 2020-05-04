Increase of nearly 30% in traffic volume on first day of CMCO in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The first day of the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) today witnessed an increase of almost 30% in traffic volume in the capital this morning, compared to yesterday morning.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the enforcement of the CMCO also saw all Op Covid-19 roadblocks at eight locations being halted.

“We received instructions from the Kuala Lumpur Police Chief to end the roadblocks in the federal capital, as well as road closure,” he told Bernama.

He said the traffic police would now focus on traffic enforcement operations, including ‘Op Mabuk’, which is against drunk drivers, and ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ (road bullies).

“Apart from that, we will also assist in monitoring at public places or car parks,” he added.

A survey by Bernama found many vehicles heading to the federal capital, but the traffic situation was under control.

Check at several LRT stations found public transport users adhering to the guidelines on CMCO.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the CMCO will be implemented beginning May 4, whereby almost all economic sectors and businesses would be allowed to reopen subject to strict conditions. - Bernama