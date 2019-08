JOHOR BARU: The increase in allowance for interns undergoing practical training in ministries, government departments and agencies is expected to increase their productivity, as well as help them to cope with the rising cost of living, said Johor executive council member Aminolhuda Hassan.

The state Education, Human Resource and Technology Committee chairman said they should spend the allowance wisely, especially for their health, because during practical training, their attendance and performance would be monitored

“With higher allowance, it will encourage them to work harder, be more innovative and creative,“ he told reporters after presenting awards to children of “Jemaah Malabar Muslim Negeri Johor” (JMMNJ) members who obtained excellent results in their public examinations here today.

Yesterday, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announced on his Twitter account that the government had agreed to increase the allowance for interns undergoing practical training in ministries, government departments and agencies from RM1.60 to RM5 an hour, an increase of more than three times, from RM300 to RM900 a month. — Bernama