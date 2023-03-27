Indian national charged with murdering pensioner

MALACCA: An Indian national man was charged in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering a pensioner last month.

S. Logamurugan, 27, together with another person still at large, was charged with murdering Sa’adon Sahat, 57, behind a three-storey building on Jalan PPM 4, Plaza Pandan Malim, between 2.44 am and 3.10 am last Feb 27.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides for the death penalty, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Fiqri Hakim Zamri did not request bail for the accused, who was unrepresented.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman then set May 10 for mention and submission of the autopsy report. - Bernama