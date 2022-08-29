Indian naval ship docks at Port Klang

PORT KLANG: The third Saryu class patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, INS Sumedha docked at Port Klang here yesterday for a three-day visit to the country.

The arrival of the ship led by Commanding Officer, Commander P. Phaneendra at the National Hydrographic Centre, Pulau Indah, here, was welcomed by Assistant Chief of Staff (Operations and Strategy) of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), Rear Admiral Khir Junaidi Idris.

Weighing 2,200 tonnes and measuring 105.34 metres in length, INS Sumedha is an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel deployed for multiple roles independently and in support of Fleet Operations.

In his speech at a dinner last night, Phaneendra said the INS Sumedha’s visit to Port Klang was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability between India and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Khir Junaidi said he hoped that all future engagement between Malaysia and India would continue to be an important medium for both countries to build mutual trust and forge stronger ties.

Also present was High Commissioner of India to Malaysia B. N. Reddy. - Bernama