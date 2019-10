KUCHING: The Indonesian government has called upon Malaysian investors to bid for projects related to the proposed international airport in Singkawang, West Kalimantan.

Singkawang Local City Council secretary Sumastro said the project tender was expected to be opened next year.

“They can participate in terms of its physical infrastructure, runway, technical equipment. The project has started with land clearing; for the building of infrastructure we will open the tender.

“We are now preparing the softline business case and final business case. Once these documents have been finalised, we will open the bidding,” he told Bernama when met after leading a delegation in a meeting session with Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan yesteday.

The offer was extended by his delegation at the meeting, which was also joined by a delegation from Sambas Regency.

Sumastro said the government had so far received Letter of Interest from 40 companies, including several Malaysian companies, after a market sounding was held recently in Jakarta.

He said the proposed airport, expected to be completed in 2023, would be the second international airport in Kalimatan, noting that the project under a public-private partnership scheme requires investment of IDR 4.3 trillion, which covers IDR 1.7 trillion for capital expenditure and IDR 2.6 trillion for operational costs.

“After this we will see what other projects can be offered to companies from Malaysia. The areas surrounding the new airport can also have housing projects, a golf range and many other facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah, who is also Urban Development and Resources (II) Minister, said the state government welcomes any bid of cooperation by the Indonesian government, especially with the proposed relocation of the Indonesian capital city to Kalimantan, which would open up many more trade opportunities.

“This will have an impact not only from socio-economic aspects but many more. And we want to cooperate because we are neighbours and of the same stock, apart from being part of the Asean community.

“For us there is potential ... in terms of border trade and joint border development. If we plan properly, it has potential for mutual benefit,” he added. — Bernama