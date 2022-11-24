Indonesia’s Jokowi among those calling Anwar

KAJANG: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived at the Sungai Long Golf and Country Club here at 9pm time.

Apologising for his delay, he said he had had some discussion with the King and was caught up in a phone call with Indonesian President Jokowi Widodo.

Earlier, he also spoke to the Republic of Turkiye President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He put his mobile on speaker for the benefit of the media who were curious about the numerous phone calls he was receiving. Anwar said he wished for a stronger bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Turkiye.

“I look forward to working closely with you on counter-terrorism.

“Please send my regards to your whole family. I think this is the time to enhance our collaboration, as our countries have benefited immensely from the collaboration,” Anwar told Erdogan.