KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian authorities are reported to be taking action against a subsidiary of a Malaysian company for allegedly being involved in the forest fires that have been contributing to the haze in the region.

CNN Indonesia reported that the republic’s authorities have sealed a plot of land in Riau which belongs to the subsidiary of the Malaysian firm.

The report said the Environment and Forestry Ministry acted against PT Adei Plantation Industry after it was suspected of deliberately starting the forest fires.

Its minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar was quoted as saying that a large portion of the firm’s shares was owned by a plantation company in Malaysia.

“We have checked the company from Malaysia that started the fire. It (the land) was sealed on Sept 11,“ Siti Nurbaya told CNN Indonesia.

She also said authorities were checking on the registration of other Malaysia and Singapore owned plantation companies in Indonesia whose land areas are on fire. — Bernama