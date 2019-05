MIRI: A drug trafficker’s tactic of hiding drugs in a cigarette box to prevent detection by police did not work out for him.

Police nabbed him in a raid at an unnumbered room at Level 1, Lot 573, Niah Land District Office at 8.50 am today.

Miri District Police Chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said during the raid, police found a white cigarette box containing 19 pieces of cut up straws containing methamphetamine on the suspect, a 30-year-old Indonesian man.

“The drugs weighing 5.5 gm are worth RM750,” he said in a statement.

Lim said the unemployed suspect also tested positive methamphetamine. — Bernama