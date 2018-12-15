Indonesian fisherman escapes kidnappers

SEMPORNA: One of two Indonesian fishermen who were abducted at Bodgaya Island here in September has managed to escape from kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate and reunited with his family.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah confirmed the matter and said from the pictures obtained the victim had met his family but the location of the meeting was unknown.

“They (victim and his family) could have reunited either in Manila or Jakarta, but surely the victim has escaped to safety,” he said when met by reporters at the district level’s Maulidur Rasul celebration here today.

The event was officiated by Deputy Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, who is also Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister.

Based on a report published by the Manila Bulletin, Usman Yusuf, 35, broke free from his abductors at Barangay Bual, Luuk, in Sulu waters on Dec 6 before being rescued by the security forces.

In the Sept 11 incident, Usman and his colleague Samsul Saguni, 40, were kidnapped by gunmen while fishing at Bodgaya Island at 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, Omar said the police had identified the suspects involved in the recent abduction of three fishermen in Pegasus Reef in waters between Lahad Datu and Kinabatangan district of Sabah that borders the Philippines.

However, he said the matter could not be further disclosed as the investigations ongoing.

Recently, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal urged for offensive action to be taken by the federal government in tackling the cross-border kidnapping threats in Sabah. — Bernama