Indonesian Frosch I navy warship on fire, no casualties reported

JAKARTA: A total of 119 crew of an Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) warship survived after it caught fire near the waters off Selayar in South Sulawesi, today.

TNI AL, in a statement, informed that all the crew of KRI Teluk Hading-538 were transferred to the tugboat TB Bahtera Zalfa which happened to be passing by during the incident.

The middle part of the Frosch I 108 type warship was reported to have caught fire at around 2.15pm Central Indonesian Time while it was conducting operations.

The cause and chronology of the fire has yet to be identified and there are no reports of crew injuries so far.

“KRI Teluk Hading-538 is being towed to the nearest land for inspection,“ added TNI AL in the statement.-Bernama