BINTULU: A Indonesian man died from drowning when he slipped and fell into a pond at KM38 Jalan Pesisiran Pantai Miri-Bintulu today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre, in a statement, said the victim, identified as Muhammad Supandi, 22, and who could not swim, went to the pond to bathe when he slipped and fell.

The body was found at 11 am and then handed over to the police for further action, it said. — Bernama