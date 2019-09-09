Indonesian man found dead near riverbank

BELURAN: Police have classified the death of a man believed to be an Indonesian whose body was discovered face down at the riverbank at Sungai Kiabau Telupid near here by villagers at 1.15pm today, as sudden death.

District police chief Supt Kasim Muda in a statement said no injuries were found on the body to suggest an element of crime.

He said the victim, believed to be in his 50s, was fully clothed and had likely fallen into the river and drowned.

“He probably could not swim and was carried by the current,“ said Kasim, adding, the body had been sent to Duchess of Kent Hospital for post-mortem.

Kasim urged members of the public who knew the deceased to contact Beluran police’s hotline at 089-511222. — Bernama