KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian man risked his life by plunging into a moonsoon drain to escape arrest of illegal immigrants for having a fake job permit.

In the 5pm incident, the man in the late 30s was initially stopped for screening during a special operation on motorcycles in conjunction with Aidilfitri at the Batu 9 Cheras Toll Plaza (Kajang-bound), before escaping.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration Officer Ahmad Shauqei Abdul Rahman said he and several other enforcement personnel ran 200m from the scene to pursue the foreigner, but failed to find the him.

“During the inspection, I realised the man’s passport seemed suspicious before informing him that the job permit in his passport was false ... the suspect bolted by jumping into the moonsoon drain next to the highway and ran towards a nearby village,“ he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, in the same operation, Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department director Datuk Ismail Mohd Zawawi said a total of 310 summonses were issued including 160 summonses for not having a road tax and 145 summonses for not having a valid driving licence.

In the three-hour operation, 53 personnel including 30 JPJ members, seven members of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and the Road Safety Department (JKJR) and nine members from the Immigration Department conducted checks on 1,100 motorcycles.

Three people were found positive for drugs while 12 illegal immigrants were arrested over various offenses.

Meanwhile, at the PJS 2 Toll Plaza, Petaling Jaya, another operation tonight saw 14 motorcycles and 348 summonses issued over similar offences.

Selangor Road Transport Department director Nazli Md Talib said 1,018 motorcycles were inspected in the four-hour operation from 6pm, and four individuals were found positive for drugs after being checked by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

More than 60 officers and personnel from JPJ, AADK, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission joined the operation tonight.

Themed ‘Drive Carefully and Arrive Safely’, the special operations are to ensure motorists abide by traffic laws and are free of drugs/

In the meantime, Nazli added that his department also arrested a 40-year-old bus driver who was found to be positive for drugs at the Section 17 Shah Alam bus terminal yesterday.

“A total of 71 buses were inspected in a six-day operation from May 23 at four depots in the vicinity of Selangor ... JPJ views drug abuse seriously among bus drivers,“ he said. — Bernama