KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian woman is believed to have used a blunt object to allegedly murder her compatriot and hid her body under a bed at an apartment unit in Persiaran Subang Mewah, Subang Jaya, near here, on March 8.

Subang Jaya district police chief, ACP Abd Khalid Othman (pix) said the post-mortem report revealed that the victim’s death was inconsistent with the injuries she sustained, which made police believe that another object had been used in the murder.

A piece of wood believed to have been used in the incident was seized along with the victim’s jewellery, including three chains and two bangles.

“At the crime scene, police found one of the victim’s earrings, believed to be thrown off her ear when the suspect hit the victim’s head,” he said at a press conference today.

Abd Khalid said police were now investigating if the suspect’s husband, 48, was also involved in the murder.

He said the man and his 39-year-old wife were being remanded until tomorrow and police would apply for extension of the remand order to conduct further investigation.

On March 8, the media reported that an Indonesian woman allegedly murdered and hid the body of the 54-year-old victim, a kuih seller, under the suspect’s bed on the second floor of the apartment.

The motive of the murder is believed to be desperation for money as the suspect, a kuih maker, had financial problems while the victim had a lot of jewellery which could be sold off for her (suspect) to settle a debt.- Bernama