JOHOR BARU: A congregation of 1,200 people performed the ‘solat hajat’ (special prayers) at the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque, here today, to seek protection from the spread of influenza outbreak that hit the country.

The special prayers were held after the Friday prayers and led by imam Mohd Zaidi Saman.

The Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque was among the 807 mosques and 1,928 surau across Johor to hold the ‘solat hajat’ after Friday prayers.

Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) director Datuk Md Rofiki Shamsudin said the directive had been sent to all mosques and surau since Tuesday.

Yesterday, state Education, Health and Human Resources Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said that two nine-month-old babies were among nine children in the Johor Bahru district confirmed to be infected with Influenza A. They have been receiving treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for the past few days.

He added that eight other adult patients were also infected with the virus and receiving follow-up treatment. — Bernama