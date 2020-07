SHAH ALAM: The Felda Vision Generation Alliance (GWGF) has described the various initiatives announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the launching of the national-level Felda Settlers’ Day 2020 celebration as providing relief to settlers.

Its president Tan Sri Rozali Ismail said many Felda settlers have expressed hope that the country’s economy would recover soon so that they could continue with efforts to improve their socio-economic status.

“Felda settlers can now heave a sigh of relief with the various initiatives which include the allocations for better education of the settlers’ children, to upgrade and maintain agricultural roads to increase the productivity of the settlers’ production as well as the setting up of a special team to address Felda issues,” he said in a statement yesterday.

However, Rozali said GWGF hoped that the government would give due consideration to address other problems faced by most Felda settlers such as the replanting of crops, settlers’ debt statement and the water supply issues.

He also expressed GWGF’s willingness to join hands with the government and Felda to ensure smooth implementation of the initiatives.

GWGF is a coalition of 14 non-governmental organisations including new generation of Felda settlers. — Bernama