PETALING JAYA: The inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim (pix) came to a close today after going on for five-months.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad who presided over the inquest, said the court was satisfied with the testimonies of the witnesses throughout the inquest.

“After reviewing existing evidence, the court has decided not to call additional witnesses,“ she said.

However, the date of the inquest’s decision has yet to be announced.

During proceedings, Rofiah also invited interested parties to submit written submissions before Aug 21.

Adib was part of a nine-man fire-fighting team from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Department that responded to a fire at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya, where rioters were protesting its relocation on Nov 27, 2018.

During the riot, Adib sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised for three weeks, before succumbing to his injuries on Dec 17, at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

During the inquest, it was revealed that Adib’s death was due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and multiple organ failure.

IJN cardiothoracic surgeon senior consultant Datuk Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib, who revealed the cause of death, said the ARDS or lung failure occurred due to major blunt trauma suffered by the deceased.

An inquest into his death was commissioned as there were no conclusive findings into how Adib was wounded during the riots.

Police investigations revealed there were two probabilities that could have led to Adib’s death - one being that he was beaten by the rioters and the other that he was run over by a fire truck.

The inquest commenced on Feb 11 and to date 30 witnesses testified.