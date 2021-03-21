Instafamous couple provides proof confirming business travel purpose

KUALA LUMPUR: Police recorded the statement of an instafamous couple who allegedly embarked on interstate travel for a honeymoon trip at a resort in Johor Bahru.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said based on the statement recorded and document submitted, no action was taken against the couple in their 20’s who obtained approval for interstate travel for business purposes.

The police recorded the couple’s statement after their pictures went viral on social media on Friday, which raised the question over the approval (for such a trip), he said in a statement here, today.

He said based on the checks, the man, who is a businessman, and his wife, applied for inter-state travel permit to Johor Bahru on March 15 at the Wangsa Maju police station for business purposes and was approved to travel from March 17 to Saturday.

“Based on their statement, the couple confirmed that they were staying at a resort in Johor and submitted proof of all business dealings as well as accommodation receipts.

“The couple also confirmed that they had uploaded the pictures on the wife’s Instagram account and was later shared on Twitter. However, they denied being in Pulau Perhentian, Terengganu as rumoured,” he said.

Ashari also reminded the public who obtained inter-state travel permit to always be careful and responsible and not to abuse the approval given by the police.

“Legal action can be taken against individuals who abuse this approval,” he said. -Bernama