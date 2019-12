SERDANG: The Royal Intelligence Corps (KRD) is closely monitoring the current developments in connection with allegations of certain parties attempting to revive communism in the country.

Malaysian Armed Forces’ Defence Intelligence director-general Lt-Gen Datuk Sheikh Mokhsin Sheikh Hassan said his division had been working closely with the police to address any possible threat to national security.

“Whether it (communist elements) really exists or not, we are in the mood to monitor the threats and comprehensive monitoring is being carried out on a daily basis.

“Whatever elements of the threat we have in our country are monitored by us, and this also involves cooperation from the police, especially in matters of intelligence,“ he said when met by reporters after opening the KRD carnival at the Malaysian Agricultural Expo Park Serdang (Maeps) here today.

Sheikh Mokhsin said in general, such threats were under control, but the situation currently was more towards elements who sensationalise the issue.

The media previously reported that there was a meeting of former members of the Communist Party of Malaya (PKM) in Kajang, Selangor, which forced the Ministry of Home Affairs to direct the police and the Special Branch to speed up investigations into the allegations.

On the three-day carnival which began yesterday, Sheikh Mokhsin said it was the first program held in conjunction with the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of the KRD, to make people more aware of the tasks and functions of military intelligence personnel, who normally operate behind the scenes. — Bernama