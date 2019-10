KUALA LUMPUR: Winning the jackpot is a dream come true to many, but winning the RM24,023,703 Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot is definitely surreal and life-changing for an interior designer in Penang.

According to the lucky winner, the jackpot winning combination of 2911+1531 was that of his wife’s new car number and a lucky number that was given to him during a visit to a temple years ago.

“I checked my ticket with the dmcGO apps ticket scanner together with my wife the next morning when we were having breakfast,” the punter said.

“We were awestruck and speechless for a moment when the app showed that I had won the jackpot prize. We went home immediately, and the first thing I did was to safe keep my ticket in a resealable bag to protect the ticket.”

A Da Ma Cai spokesperson said the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot has given out over RM56 million in total prize money within the two months’ period between August and September 2019.

In early August, the 1+3D Jackpot 1 prize pool accumulated to over RM30 million, leading to the first cascading of Jackpot 1 prize money to Jackpot 2.

A total of three Jackpot 2 winners shared RM12,417,216. Two weeks later, when the 1+3D Jackpot 1 prize pool once again reach RM30 million, a total of 27 lucky winners shared 10,861,011. Subsequently in September, another four lucky winners shared partially the jackpot prize totalling RM8,883,119.

“While the odds of winning the jackpot may be high, the fact is that some people will eventually win. It only takes one ticket with the correct numbers combination and your life changes forever. Don’t miss the chance to make your dream comes true. You could be the next multi-millionaire.” added the spokesperson.

The lucky Penangite told on his future plans, “I am planning to use some of the money to invest in properties and donate to charity,” he said