Internet access: KKMM launches internet packages for students

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) today launched two Internet packages - the Malaysian Family Youth Package and the Malaysian Family Device Package.

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, said the packages were introduced to help teenagers and students, especially the less fortunate, to gain Internet access and have affordable smart devices.

He said the discount package would start on Oct 15 for six months.

“For the Malaysian Family Youth Package, it is a prepaid package specifically for teenagers and students, including postgraduate students. At only RM10 a month (with payment of RM30 for three months), they will get 20GB for three months.

“They will also get 1GB free for productivity activities daily, as well as unlimited basic internet. With this package, users can perform activities such as sending messages and surfing the Internet, ”he said.

He said this at a press conference to announce the discount package for the telecommunication service for university students here today.

Annuar said the package was also suitable for productivity data, online learning and those working from home.

“For 20GB data, it can also be used for downloading videos or online games,” he added.

He said the package is more convenient for teenagers and students they do no have to top up the value every month.

Teenagers and students under the age of 21 only need to register with MyKad, while students above 21-years-old are required to register for the package with their student card, he said.

On the people’s need for smart devices, which he said, was now a necessity, the Malaysian Family could own or upgrade to mobile devices and Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) for free through the Malaysian Family Device Package.

“The device can be owned with a subscription of as low as RM40 per month through a contract for 12 to 24 months depending on the type of device and service subscribed.

“This package includes 1GB of free data for productivity activities. Each eligible user can subscribe to up to two packages by registering under one identity card,” he said.

Annuar hoped the more Malaysian families would take advantage of the package to own 4G and VoLTE mobile devices to complement their Internet services.

He said the package was provided to meet the people’s need for better connectivity, affordable price and better quality delivery, especially during the National Recovery Plan (PPN) period which saw a sharp increase in Internet usage for various activities such as learning activities, e-commerce and entertainment.

It is the government’s responsibility to ensure everyone has Internet access at an affordable cost, he said, adding that he had met with the telecommunication companies to discuss ways to provide the people with better connectivity. — Bernama