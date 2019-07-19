Investigation on Wan Ji’s assault claim in final stage

KAJANG: The investigation into independent speaker Wan Ji Wan Hussin’s claim that he was assaulted while being detained in Kajang Prison is in the final stage.

Prisons director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar said if the allegation was true, the officer involved would face disciplinary action including dismissal.

“The outcome of the investigation will be made known as soon as possible and action will be taken without any announcement.

“If the incident is found to have really occurred, the officer will be dealt with,” he told reporters after attending a development programme for Indian inmates organised with the cooperation of the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit at Kajang Prison Department yesterday.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P Waytha Moorthy.

Wan Ji, 37, had earlier claimed that he was assaulted by an individual wearing mask and uniform of a warden in his cell.

He was sentenced to one a year’s imprisonment after the High Court dismissed his appeal against conviction and sentence for insulting the Sultan of Selangor seven years ago.

However, the court on July 12 granted him a stay pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal. — Bernama