KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation paper on Umno Youth executive council member, Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, for allegedly roughing up Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is expected to be referred to the deputy public prosecutor today.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, said police had completed the probe on Papagomo, who was released on bail yesterday.

“We will wait and see if we need to conduct further investigation or proceed with charging him by tomorrow. We will know (the DPP’s decision),” he told reporters after presenting the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara awards to 280 police officers and members from the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol), here today.

Wan Muhammad Azri, 36, was remanded on Monday to assist in the investigation into the alleged attack on Syed Saddiq in Kajang, last Saturday.

In the 10.45am incident, the Muar MP alleged that he was attacked by a group of opposition supporters when he left the Semenyih by-election nomination centre at the Kajang Municipal Council’s Seri Cempaka Hall.

Meanwhile, Noor Rashid said police were awaiting instruction from the Attorney-General’s Office on the next course of action regarding the case of Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu’s son, who was arrested after testing positive for drugs on Jan 5.

According to Noor Rashid, the investigation paper had been completed after police received the medical report from hospital.

The media had reported that a minister’s son was among two men arrested during a police raid on an entertainment outlet in Jalan Ampang at about 3am.

The 31-year-old was arrested with his 33-year-old friend. Both tested positive for ganja (cannabis). — Bernama