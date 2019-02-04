Investigation papers on Penang Bridge accident sent to AGC

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The investigation papers on an accident, which involved a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that plunged into the sea off the Penang Bridge, has been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

The car was driven by the late Moey Yun Peng, 20, a student.

Penang Police Chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran confirmed the submission of the report to the AGC.

“We have submitted the investigation papers and it will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers today. We will wait for instruction from the deputy public prosecutors office on the next course of action.

“We are also waiting for the chemistry report,“ he told reporters after launching the 2019 Chinese New Year Ops Selamat, here today.

An accident on Jan 20 involving two vehicles on the Penang Bridge caused the SUV driven by Yun Peng to crash through the guardrail and into the sea.

The accident took place about 2.50am at KM 4 of the bridge, on the mainland-bound side.

When rescuers arrived at the scene, they found a heavily damaged vehicle, and witnesses who said the other vehicle had fallen into the sea.

Yun Peng was found strapped to the driver’s seat after the vehicle was retrieved from the sea three days after the incident.

Police are investigating the case under Section 42(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,048 summons had been issued throughout the Ops Selamat period for the Chinese New Year which kicked-off on Jan 29.