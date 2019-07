KUALA LUMPUR: The Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill 2019 was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat for the first reading today.

The Bill, which seeks to set up the long-awaited independent police oversight body, was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

According to Liew, the Bill will be debated and put up for vote at the next Parliamentary session, which is set to take place from October to December this year.

The Bill, if passed, will see the IPCMC set up to monitor the Royal Malaysian Police’s (PDRM) integrity and capability, and to receive and probe complaints of misconduct involving police personnel.

The commission, which was proposed first by a Royal Commission of Inquiry in 2005 to improve the police force, aims to replace the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) and will work closely with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The proposal for the setting up of the IPCMC was previously objected to by the former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, but current top cop Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has expressed his support for it.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had in September last year said the Cabinet had agreed to convert the EAIC into the IPCMC to ensure a more effective management of public complaints against enforcement authorities.