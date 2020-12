IPOH: Ipoh City Council (MBI) is optimistic of achieving its target of making this city among the most attractive destinations in Malaysia by 2025, due to the various efforts being made towards this.

Ipoh mayor, Datuk Rumaizi Baharin (pix) said MBI was focusing on the 3H, namely, hipster, heritage and health aspects to realise this goal.

He said one of the efforts undertaken was upgrading of the Kinta Riverfront area with the ‘Food and Lifestyle’ concept along the banks of Kinta River which started last September and expected to be completed by next February.

“The upgrading works under an allocation from the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) have reached 70 per cent completion involving various facilities such as the bridge, walkways and street lights.

“We are also in the midst of discussing the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for security and surveillance purposes, and also on providing WiFi facility and a food court,” he told reporters after the pre-launch of the Petting Zoo at Gunung Lang, here, today.

On the Petting Zoo, he said: “It is a new attraction here, more so as it is located at Gunung Lang, which is part of the Kinta Geopark.”

He said the zoo, built at a cost of RM1 million on a 1.8-hectare site, housed 25 species of animals. It operates daily from 10 am to 6 pm with the entrance fee at RM6 for adults and children aged two years and above.

“This zoo provides opportunities to the locals and domestic tourists, to get close to or play with the animals like raccoons, rabbits, porcupines, birds, snakes and other species,“ he added. -Bernama