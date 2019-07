KUALA LUMPUR: With proper management, the 4th Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) will create enourmous opportunities for urbanisation, according to Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh.

He said that proper management, through the revolution will go a long way in allowing for new ideas to emerge, save much needed energy, land and natural resources, manage climate and mitigate the risk of disasters.

“The IR 4.0 revolution will have a substantial impact on humanity as a whole, particularly on how to create urban landscapes, innovate connectivity as well as adopt a completely new form of cultural setting.

“It will be difficult for any country to reach higher income status without putting in place not only a good and sustainable urbanisation policy but an effective implementation process.” he said at the Kuala Lumpur-Shanghai International Conference 2019 (KSIC).

He then shared that the Kuala Lumpur City Plan of 2020 is one of the many ongoing efforts taken by the government in dealing with urbanisation issues and capital planning.

Co-Chairman of KS Universiti Malaya (UM) Datuk Professor Dr Danny Wong Tze Ken said that more than half the world’s population (approximately above 3.76 billion people) now live in towns and cities and by 2030 this number will reach about 5 billion. Much of this urbanisation will take place in Asia and Africa bringing huge social ecomonic and environmental transformation.