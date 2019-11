CYBERJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) launched its HASiL Live Chat in conjunction with LHDN 2019’s Innovation and Integrity Day today to foster innovation culture and to empower its service delivery.

The IRB, in a statement today, said HASiL Live Chat would serve as a platform for direct interaction to address various taxation issues.

“Through this chat room, taxpayers can interact with IRB officials who are specially assigned to answer tax-related questions from them,” said the statement.

HASiL Live Chat would operate from 9am to 5pm and run by the IRB officials from its call centre and care line units.

At the same event, the IRB also launched its IRB Anti-Corruption Plan (PeARL) 2019-2023, to replace the IRB Integrity Plan (PIL 2.0) which ended last year. — Bernama