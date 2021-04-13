IRB service counters close 30 minutes earlier during Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) is closing the daily operations of its service counters 30 minutes earlier during Ramadan.

A statement issued by IRB here today stated that its service counters in all states, except Johor, Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sabah and Labuan, will operate from 8 am to 4.30 pm on Monday to Friday.

For Johor, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, the counters will operate from 8 am to 4.30 pm on Sunday to Wednesday, while on Thursday, they will be opened from 8 am to 3 pm.

In Sabah and Labuan, the IRB offices will operate from 8 am to 4 pm.

As for its Hasil Care Line (HCL), the service hours will be from 9 am to 4.30 pm from Monday to Friday.

It also advised customers to conduct online transactions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, unless for urgent matters which require them to go to the IRB office.

“Customers are advised to always adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for COVID-19 prevention which has been set by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council,” it said.

All enquiries can be directed to Hasil Care Line (HCL) at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (overseas) and HASiL Live Chat as well as via the IRB feedback form athttps://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. –Bernama