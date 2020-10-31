IRBM: GKP 1.0 applicants can update banking information from tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Applicants of the Prihatin Special Grant (GKP) 1.0, whose applications had been approved but had not received the one-off RM3,000 financial aid, due to payment credit failure can now update their bank account information on the GKP portal at https://gkp.hasil.gov.my from tomorrow (Nov 1) until Nov 14.

The GKP was introduced via the Additional PRIHATIN SME Economic Stimulus Package to help micro traders who were impacted by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) said the banking account must be the applicant’s active personal savings or current account, not the company’s current account.

The repayment date to the updated bank account would be announced from time to time, IRBM said in a statement here today.

Any relevant inquiries and feedback can be directed to the IRBM via its Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000/03-8911 1100 (overseas); HASiL Live Chat; and the feedback form on its official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. -Bernama