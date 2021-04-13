Is M’sia a dumping ground for unregulated electrical goods?

PETALING JAYA: Many electrical appliances and accessories in stores in the northern region are in the northern region sold without valid SIRIM certification, the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) said today.

A survey has shown that there were three categories of non-conformances or violations, according to its president Mohideen Abdul Kader.

“Products that did not conform to any safety standards, including SIRIM. Electrical accessories, extension power sockets, electric irons, immersion water heaters, decorative and Christmas lighting fell into this category,” he said in a statement.

“(There are also) products that had certification from foreign national safety standards but not from SIRIM. Many audio-video and kitchen appliances were found with this status.”

He pointed out that there are also products that were assembled with one or two SIRIM approved components such as electrical cable and plugs but the products as a whole had no SIRIM approval which is common among extension power sockets, irons, hair dryers, and bread toasters.

When a product carries a SIRIM label it means that that product has been tested by a certified laboratory and found to conform to SIRIM Electrical Safety Standards and is safe to use at 240Volts, 50Hertz under local conditions.

Even if a product is already certified and conforms to national safety standards of other countries, it is still necessary to conform to Malaysian Standards before it can be plugged to our mains supply.

“Malaysian consumers should be extra cautious and not rush when buying electrical goods,” Mohideen said.

“They should understand that when they buy products without SIRIM approval, the products may not have the expected quality and reliability. More importantly, such products may not provide the necessary protection against electric shock, fire, and radiation.”

CAP urges Suruhanjaya Tenaga to ensure manufacturers and importers use genuine SIRIM labels and that they follow correct procedures in affixing them on products.

The Customs Department should ensure that imported goods are declared under the correct categories, said Mohideen, adding that those found evading the regulations should be severely punished.